Record Powerball drawing on hold

If you’re waking up this morning wondering if you won last night’s massive $1.9-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, you’re going to have to wait a little longer.

NPR is reporting that Monday night's Powerball drawing was delayed due to a technical problem.

Powerball officials say when the issue has been resolved, the winning numbers will be announced although no time has been given for when the drawing would take place.

The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.9-billion, the largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history, because no one won the lottery drawing for $1.6-billion-dollars on Saturday night.

It’s been three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot.

Delaware hasn’t had a Powerball jackpot winner since December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122-million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.