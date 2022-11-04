Middletown completes frame on new elementary school, beam signing tradition

Appoquinimink School District’s new Crystal Run Elementary is moving closer to opening next school year.

Local and school district officials, project staff, and school board members signed the final beam needed to complete the school’s frame.

Operations manager for EDiS Construction Company Christian McCone says the project is on schedule.

“We're starting to close in the building with the outside metal framing, sheathing, and brickwork," McCone says. "And then we're also working inside on getting the rough-ins inside the building, which is the framing of the building. And the mechanical, electrical plumbing systems. installed, getting them ready for going into winter where we're going to start our finishes.”

The two story school is situated on a 142-acre plot and is pod oriented where the classrooms are all together with a breakout space for each grade.

Appoquinimink Superintendent Matthew Burrows says It will serve up to 840 students.

“The surrounding elementary schools are fully at capacity at this point, we just opened Grove Lower Elementary pre-COVID. It's already at capacity, which this [school] will give some relief to. And then Cedar Lane Elementary school, which has been there for a while, is also at capacity, so this will give relief to Cedar Lane Elementary school.”

The school won’t open at full capacity, but will give relief to other schools.

“Eventually there'll be a middle high school and early childhood center here. But we needed an elementary school at the time to relieve the surrounding elementary schools that were overcrowded.”

Crystal Run Elementary is already looking for faculty and staff to start next school year.