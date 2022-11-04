AAA Mid-Atlantic prepares motorists for Monday commute after clocks "fall back" this weekend

With the time change this weekend AAA Mid-Atlantic is offering tips for drivers to be better prepared for their Monday commute.

As clocks “fall back” Sunday morning marking the end of Daylight Saving Time, drivers will face a much different Monday morning and evening.

AAA warns drivers to be prepared for sun glare earlier on Monday morning and reduced visibility on the road during the evening.

And AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Jana Tidwell has some tips to ease the transition.

"Give yourself a little bit of extra time on Monday perhaps maybe Tuesday or Wednesday, too as we adjust to these changes,” said Tidwell. “Make sure you have the sunglasses, if you utilize the visor in your car on Monday morning as that sun glare again will look very different, and then in the evening make sure you have your headlights on even if you think it's not quite dark yet it will get dark."

AAA also suggests getting more rest this weekend because the time change can disturb sleep patterns, and combined with earlier dusk and darkness is a formula for drowsy driving and fatigue-related crashes.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are also advised to be wary and follow all laws to help drivers be aware of them, too.

"AAA urges that bicyclists and pedestrians observe the rules of the road. Meaning crossing at proper intersections looking, both ways before crossing. Make sure that you're not jaywalking darting out in between cars," said Tidwell.

Pedestrians and bicyclists should also wear bright clothing to be seen, have a flashlight and avoid being distracted by talking on or paying attention to a cell phone.