Powerball jackpot grows to an estimated $1.5B for Saturday's drawing

The third largest lottery prize in U.S. history will be available Saturday night for people who play Powerball.

No one won Wednesday night's massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing.

That means Saturday’s night’ top prize will be at least $1.5 billion.

That’s for a winner who opts for an annuity, paid out annually over 29 years.

The one-time cash pay-out option for Saturday's drawing would be $745.9 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red Powerball 23.