Lastest Powerball jackpot stands at $1 billion
There’s a massive Powerball jackpot waiting for someone Monday night.
No one matched all six numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing when the jackpot stood at $825 million. That means tonight’s drawing is for $1 billion.
The one-time cash payout option is an estimated $497.3-million.
It’s the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. history.
It has been nearly three months since anyone won Powerball. The odds of winning tonight 1 in 292 million.
The First State still hasn’t had a Powerball jackpot winner since December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.