Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Lastest Powerball jackpot stands at $1 billion

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published October 31, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT
There’s a massive Powerball jackpot waiting for someone Monday night.

No one matched all six numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing when the jackpot stood at $825 million. That means tonight’s drawing is for $1 billion.

The one-time cash payout option is an estimated $497.3-million.

It’s the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. history.

It has been nearly three months since anyone won Powerball. The odds of winning tonight 1 in 292 million.

The First State still hasn’t had a Powerball jackpot winner since December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.

Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
