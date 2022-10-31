Lastest Powerball jackpot stands at $1 billion

There’s a massive Powerball jackpot waiting for someone Monday night.

No one matched all six numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing when the jackpot stood at $825 million. That means tonight’s drawing is for $1 billion.

The one-time cash payout option is an estimated $497.3-million.

It’s the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. history.

It has been nearly three months since anyone won Powerball. The odds of winning tonight 1 in 292 million.

The First State still hasn’t had a Powerball jackpot winner since December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.