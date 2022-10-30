YMCA of Delaware hires new CEO

The YMCA of Delaware has hired a new CEO.

Stephanie Staats stepped down as CEO in September after nearly two decades at the YWCA Delaware

Now Jarrett Royster steps in to take the reins.

Royster comes to Delaware from Boston with more than 34 years of YMCA experience.

He most recently served as the executive vice president and chief operations officer of the Greater Boston YMCA.

“Obviously any leader has to start by listening. So I plan on - at least for the first 90 days - going on a listening tour; listening to the staff, listening to community members - really assessing where the opportunities and challenges are. And begin to develop a new strategic plan for the organization,” he said.

Royster led the Greater Boston YMCA through the COVID pandemic as its executive vice president and chief operations officer. And he expects that COVID will have a lasting impact on the YMCA of Delaware’s work.

“The Y is in the business of serving people. And so people are still struggling from the pandemic; children are experiencing loss - some kids have lost several grades of academic loss," he said. "Again, people have gained…obesity has become a chronic issue; it has been and yes it will continue. And so yes, Y’s around the country are struggling to meet emergent needs in our community.”

Royster adds that he hopes to work on helping address some significant issues in the First State, including learning disabilities for students and improving healthcare access for everyone.

He says the YMCA of Delaware needs to figure out how to reimagine and refine some of its programs and services to meet those needs.

Royster points to deepening the Y’s approach to health - looking at the whole person with an eye toward things like nutrition, sleep and mindfulness.