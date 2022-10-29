© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

AAA provides safety tips for Halloween

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published October 29, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
On Halloween, AAA is reminding parents and motorists to make sure safety is a priority.

Costumes and trick-or-treating are great, but AAA says safety also needs to be a Halloween priority.

It urges drivers, party-goers, and parents to be more alert to avoid kids being injured by moving vehicles.

Halloween is a dangerous night for drunk driving. According to the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration, there were 129 drunk-driving fatalities on Halloween between 2016 and 2020.

Drivers are advised to eliminate distractions, focus on the road and trick-or-treaters and slow down in residential neighborhoods. AAA reminds drivers to have headlights on even in the daylight.

Parents should consider costumes light in color to improve visibility and have kids use glow sticks or retro-reflective tape on costumes and treat buckets or bags.

AAA also says to make sure an adult or older child supervises kids under 12 and instruct kids to stick to familiar areas and well-lit homes while never entering a stranger’s home or garage.

Meanwhile, Delaware Department of Correction Probation Officers will be keeping a watchful eye on high risk probationers with teams of officers deployed statewide to conduct curfew and residence checks.

Designated offenders are required to remain inside their homes with outside lights turned off, and they are prohibited from giving out candy and participating in Halloween-related activities.

