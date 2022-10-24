'Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway to bring holiday spirit to Monster Mile

A new way to celebrate the holidays is coming to Dover.

The inaugural Gift of Lights show at Dover Motor Speedway runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.

“It is a 1.5 mile driving route through The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway where the Firefly Music Festival takes place," said Dover Motor Speedway communications manager Michael Lewis. "And it will include more than 60 light displays and more than three million lights will be visible. And depending on traffic, it will take approximately 30 to 45 minutes to navigate the whole pathway.”

Gift of Lights is produced by Winterland, Inc. - a holiday service firm headquartered in Indiana.

“We have approximately 700 acres of land to work with here at the speedway," noted Lewis. "We have this land to take advantage of, and we have these pathways, these car routes already set through, so it’s just a matter of getting the displays set up and welcoming families and people from all across the community and all across the region to enjoy the Gift of Lights here.”

Lewis says they decided to bring the show to The Woodlands as part of the efforts to add new and exciting events beyond NASCAR and Firefly - with the hope that this becomes a local holiday tradition.

He says the hope is the show can bring tourism dollars to Kent County as people go out to eat before or after viewing it, and perhaps stay in county hotels if they make it part of a longer visit.,

More information and tickets are available here.