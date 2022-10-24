Delaware man from Laurel sentenced to two years in prison for part in Capitol riot

A Delaware man from Laurel was sentenced to 24 months in prison on felony and misdemeanor charges Monday for his part in the breach of the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

24-year-old Hunter Seefried and his 53-year-old father Kevin, who is due to be sentenced in January, entered the Capitol building after former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Hunter helped to clear broken glass from one of the windows to clear the way for other rioters. Kevin was photographed inside the building holding a Confederate flag.

Both were part of a larger group of individuals who verbally confronted several U.S. Capitol Police officers near the entrance to the Senate Chambers.

They were arrested 8 days later on January 14th and found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses.

Following his prison term, Hunter Seefried will be placed on one year of supervised release. He also must pay $2,000 in restitution.