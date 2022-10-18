New Castle County's first turf athletic field debuts at Banning Park

New Castle County cut the ribbon on a new turf field at Banning Park Tuesday morning.

The field debuted with help from county officials and Richardson Park Elementary students.

The newly refurbished Dan Frawley Soccer Complex is the county’s first investment in a turf athletic field, coming at a time when demand is extremely high.

Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media County Executive Matt Meyer catches the first kicks by Richardson Park Elementary students on the new athletic turf.

County Executive Matt Meyer says one thing people could do during the pandemic was go outside to play or exercise.

“It means that we need to continue looking forward, we can't rest on our laurels in this business," Meyer said. "We have 250 parks that are in constant demand not only to maintain but to continue to improve.”

The field itself carries a $750,000 price tag, but the project total was $2 million with other park renovations included.

“The interesting part about this turf field," says County Parks Division manager Kendall Sommers. "Is that instead of having the rubber infill fibers actually has a wood fiber base that's called a Brockville so it's more natural. It's easier on the players getting around and running around on it and it has a natural feel to grass.”

Sommers adds Banning Park is one of the county’s oldest parks, and turf field is the first capital improvement in nearly 10 years.

“People were on it through all weather creating mud holes," Sommers said. "We weren't able to grow dirt because of the overuse. So we replaced it with this new turf field. The field is open from the time the park is open from sunrise to sunset but we do have a reservation only process and that's just so we can keep up with the maintenance and maintain the warranty on the field surface itself.”

The new field is FIFA regulation, 120 x 75 yards, and also lined for two 75x58 yard nine on nine soccer games, and a 120 yard flag football field.

Other improvements include 30 additional parking spaces, raising the total to 80, an new oval roundabout for improved vehicle circulation at the park’s entrance, two new stormwater management facilities, landscaping upgrades at the park entrance, improved pedestrian access from parking areas and paved areas for expanded seating and equipment storage.