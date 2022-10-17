Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November

A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall and floor panels arrived at the Georgetown site Monday.

“It’s actually more like assembly than construction," said Judson Malone, executive director of the Springboard Collaborative. "These cabins are modular; they have roof angels, wall panels, floor panels and when they arrived on site (Mon., Oct. 17), we unpacked these different panels and then we put them out on the site and we started erecting them - just putting them up.”

Malone says once the homes are put together on several acres behind the First State Community Action Agency - the water, sewer and electrical work will be done.

He says they are moving forward thanks to a donation from Preston Schell, president of Ocean Atlantic Companies in Rehoboth Beach.

About 60 people’s names are on a referral list to move into one of the homes, which will include AC and heat and one or two sleeping areas.

Malone says they will review that list soon, then start a formal in-take process.

He says the project is working with Beebe Healthcare, La Red Health Center, Brandywine Counseling and the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health to ensure residents needing mental health care or help with physical disabilities can get the help they need on a regular basis.

They are also seeking donations of blankets and other supplies people may need once they move in.

Malone says a separate building will be built nearby with communal showers and an area for dining.