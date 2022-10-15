Delaware Historical Society on the hunt for new executive director

Delaware Historical Society is looking for a new Executive Director.

Executive Director David Young is leaving to pursue his passion in research, writing and public history.

Chair of the Board of Trustees Stephen Kingsberry says he reluctantly accepted his resignation, and Young’s last day is November 30.

Kingsberry adds DHS has formed a transition committee to search for a replacement, and anticipates hiring an interim director in the meantime.

Young served as executive director for 4 and a half years, leaving DHS on a solid upward trajectory, Kingsberry says. He adds that over the past year, several new staff members joined with seasoned members of the team to develop innovative new programs and ambitious strategies to propel DHS to new heights.