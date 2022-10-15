© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Delaware Historical Society on the hunt for new executive director

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published October 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT
The Delaware Historical Society in downtown Wilmington
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media
The Delaware Historical Society in downtown Wilmington

Delaware Historical Society is looking for a new Executive Director.

Executive Director David Young is leaving to pursue his passion in research, writing and public history.

Chair of the Board of Trustees Stephen Kingsberry says he reluctantly accepted his resignation, and Young’s last day is November 30.

Kingsberry adds DHS has formed a transition committee to search for a replacement, and anticipates hiring an interim director in the meantime.

Young served as executive director for 4 and a half years, leaving DHS on a solid upward trajectory, Kingsberry says. He adds that over the past year, several new staff members joined with seasoned members of the team to develop innovative new programs and ambitious strategies to propel DHS to new heights.

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki is Delaware Public Media's New Castle County Reporter. They are non-binary and use they/them pronouns.
