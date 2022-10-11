Food Bank of Delaware kicks off Thanksgiving Food Drive

Thanksgiving is six weeks away and the Food Bank of Delaware is ramping up efforts to feed those in need during the holiday.

The Food Bank of Delaware’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive started this week.

The organization’s communications director Kim Turner says at the height of the pandemic they saw an extremely high need for food assistance statewide -- a need that remains today, but for different reasons.

“What we’re seeing now is, people are really struggling to afford food due to inflation," she said. "We know that gas prices are on the rise again. And when you’re living on a tight budget, when you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, those increased costs really do impact your household budget.” .”

Turner notes the drive begins just as new statistics show the scope of food insecurity in the First State

“Right now there are more than 100,000 Delawareans who are struggling to afford food," she said. "That’s the number of people who are currently using SNAP benefits in our State. The USDA just released its new food insecurity numbers; over 11% of our population is considered food insecure. So we know that there’s a lot of people who are struggling out there in our communities.”

Turner adds that while the Food Bank works to address food insecurity year-round, it wants to make sure people don’t go without a holiday meal.

Delawareans can help by hosting an in-person food drive or an online fundraiser to help the Food Bank purchase food. For every dollar donated, the Food Bank can provide three meals to food insecure Delawareans.

And individual donations can be dropped off at the Food Bank’s locations in Newark and Milford.

Thanksgiving drive donations must be made by Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Turner says items most needed for Thanksgiving, include applesauce, cranberry sauce, canned gravy and boxes of stuffing.