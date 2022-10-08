New Castle County hosts emergency preparedness event for Delaware's visually impaired

The Delaware Division for the Visually Impaired teamed up with BlindSight Delaware on the effort to help the visually impaired community prepare for emergencies.

The event, held at the Route 9 Library in New Castle County, provided information and resources for the visually impaired community. And County Executive Matt Meyer notes the location was significant.

“I think it's really important that the Division of Visually Impaired at the state did this along with Blindside,” emphasized Meyer. “Not only that they held this event, but they held it here in the Route 9 library. In a community, predominantly a community of color and a working class community. It shows tremendous intent and intentionality to make sure that we’re accessing the broad diversity of our community and getting resources to everyone.”

The event featured organizations offering information and resources, with a focus on resources available to New Castle County residents.

New Castle County’s Vial of L.I.F.E program, which assists EMS responding to home calls by providing them with the resident’s pre-written medical information stored within the household, was among those at the event. It emphasized how this service- available to anyone in New Castle County- can help the visually impaired

Blindsight Delaware Peer Support Manager Patti Addison says one of the main goals was to get the word out about programs and organizations like Vial of L.I.F.E, and other helpful resources for the visually impaired.

“Securing their security in an emergency situation, be it from a fire, police, or a disaster zone, it’s important that they feel comfortable and know what to do in an emergency,” said Addison.

All of the information provided at the event was delivered with the visually impaired in mind, and attendees could ask questions to help them make an emergency plan based on their own needs.

Similar preparedness events are planned for both Kent and Sussex Counties in the future.