Delaware beaches see erosion and dune damage due to Hurricane Ian

Heavy winds and rain caused by Hurricane Ian damaged Delaware’s beaches earlier this week.

From Lewes down to Fenwick Island, Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources said the state’s beaches saw some beach erosion and damage to dunes due to the Nor'easter caused by the hurricane.

DNREC’s Shoreline and Waterway Management Administrator Jesse Hayden said the storm pushed sand out into the water, creating flat spots and shallow sandbars.

“It could have been much worse, right? We saw Hurricane Ian devastate parts of Florida and South Carolina. And what we’re talking about in Delaware is loss of sand and sand fences. We’re not talking about loss of infrastructure or homes or lives. So, we’ve got to be grateful for that,” Hayden said.

He said in time waves will push much of the displaced sand back onto Delaware’s beaches.

Beach-goers are advised to be careful crossing onto beaches and to look out for hidden debris.

In Rehoboth Beach, several dune crossings are still closed.

“We had some pretty severe escarpments as you come across those dune crossings. There were some with five, six, probably up to eight feet in sheer drop off in some at the dunes,” Public Works Director Kevin Williams said.

He anticipates all beach dune crossings will reopen next week.