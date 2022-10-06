I-95 Restore the Corridor to be complete by year end

The I-95 Restore the Corridor project in Wilmington is in its final push and should be done by the end of the year.

The home stretch includes some of the most disruptive closures yet, called “super weekends,” in which the entire southbound lane will be shut down after Exit 8.

“We’ll maintain that closure through the city of Wilmington as the 2nd Street on-ramp is also going to be closed this weekend," says DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod. "Once you get to exit 8, there won’t be any traffic on southbound I- 95 until the I-495 merge. So there is going to be a whole series of work happening throughout the corridor this weekend as we see the finish line in sight.”

The closure starts at 8 p.m. this Friday and ends Monday at 5 a.m. The following weekend, another weekend closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and reopen on Tuesday at 5 a.m.

McLeod says while they know these closures are disruptive, they are essential to get the final coat of paint on the roads and finish the project on time.

"“This closure is necessary as we complete the southbound side of construction," McLeod said. "We’re working on final paving, installation of guardrails, lighting, getting all those final pieces in place as we are beginning to wrap up work on the southbound lanes.”

And, starting Monday October 10th, traffic will resume on the newly paved southbound side.

Once completed, McLeod says emergency closures due to things like potholes or lighting issues, won’t be an issue anymore. Other safety measures have been added as well like bright paneling on the road barriers and extended merge lanes.

Visit restorethecorridor.com for more information on road closures and project details.