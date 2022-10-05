Ocean Aviation Flight Academy expands from OC, MD to Georgetown's Delaware Coastal Airport

A flight training operation in Ocean City, Maryland has expanded to Delaware.

Ocean Aviation Flight Academy opened a new flight training facility at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown.

Michael Freed is the founder and president of Ocean Aviation.

"We've based flight instructors and aircraft up there and it's really just rolling out," he said. "So it's right at the beginning stages; we're starting a satellite facility to Ocean City, so we'll have instruction out of both the Delaware Coastal Airport and the Ocean City Airport."

Delaware Coastal Airport manager Bob Bryant says bringing this type of school in was on the airport’s list of priorities for several years.

“My understanding is that this has been almost five years since there was an active flight school at the Delaware Coastal Airport. And we hope that this is going to be a mutually beneficial relationship,” said Bryant.

Bryant adds they chose Delaware for a number of reasons.

“I think it’s a combination of being centrally located on the Delmarva Peninsula, accessible by most of the population - with the airport being centrally located," he said. "Then of course you’ve got the larger population in Sussex County and I think it’s just growth.”

The new Ocean Aviation Flight Academy includes new offices and a corporate aircraft hanger to accommodate up to seven training aircraft.

Various courses are available, including private pilot, instrument rating, commercial pilot and a flight instructor course.