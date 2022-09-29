Sleeping Under the Stars returning to Carousel Park

New Castle County residents can sleep under the stars with thousands of their neighbors again this year.

The Sleeping Under the Stars camping event is back for the first time since 2019. Over 5000 families are expected to camp out at Carousel Park October 15th.

The event is nearing its 20th year, and Community Services Coordinator Carey Corbin says New Castle County did not want to try and bring the event back too early and haVE to modify it to fit COVID regulations.

Corbin says as many as 7500 people have camped in years past, so this year isn’t expected to be the biggest, but they have many other surprises in store.

“This year we have pony rides, we have hay rides around the park," Corbin said. "The park is just absolutely gorgeous so we encourage people to take hikes and to fish in the pond and then we also provide activities, we have games available, we have food trucks there.”

Campers are encouraged to decorate their tents, dress up in a costume, and trick or treat down the rows of tents at the end of the night.

Corbin says the park’s beauty makes for a truly relaxing getaway.

“It’s kind of a unique event that way," she says. "So it's not an outing, it's kind of like, you’re going and you hang out with people and the kids run around, and people just have a lovely time in this lovely park, hanging out with our neighbors. It’s probably our most aggressive, what I call community building event, that we do.”

Gates will open at noon and registration is required at newcastlede.gov/events.