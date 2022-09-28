© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Suicide awareness play 'Right Before I Go' comes to Wilmington

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published September 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT
A suicide awareness play is coming to Theatre N in Wilmington next month.

“Right Before I Go” will be performed Friday, October 7, 2022 at 8 p.m. following Suicide Awareness Month in September.

It’s creator Stan Zimmerman notes that the play was conceived as a way open the door to conversations surrounding suicide.

“Actually 10 years ago this past May, a very, very close friend of mine died by suicide." he said. "And as a comedy writer - I’ve written for “Golden Girls,” “Roseanne” and “Gilmore Girls,” I didn’t quite know how to handle it and process it.”  

Zimmerman says his friend, Kevin Gill, left a note that he was mentioned in, but his death was a shock because he had no idea that his friend was suffering.

“So what does one do when you’re totally uninformed - you go to your computer and Google. And I started googling “suicide notes” and a lot came up," he said. "I think I was hoping to find out the reason why through other people’s notes. And that became the journey of the play.”

The hour-long play will be followed by a 30 minute audience talkback with a local mental health expert along with the actors.

Proceeds from the show’s six city East Coast tour go to a nonprofit that supports suicide awareness and prevention within each community.

Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
