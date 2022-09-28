Loretta Walsh steps down from Wilmington City Council

Wilmington City Councilmember At-Large Loretta Walsh is stepping down.

Walsh sent her formal resignation letter to City Council President "Trippi" Congo Wednesday, and cites her health as the reason to leave now - nearly 2 years into her 8th term.

Congo expressed his thanks for Walsh’s 30 years of service to the city, and says understands why she had to make this choice.

“When we talked, she was in good spirits and health, but she realizes that she has to make her health a priority at the moment,” said Congo. “Lately, she hasn’t been able to participate the way she was elected to, so she’s resigning. I wish her continued good health.”

Walsh first served on City Council from 1985 to 1997 - then returned in 2004 and has been on council since.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of the City of Wilmington as an At-Large Councilwoman in Wilmington’s City Council for 30 years,” said Walsh. “I love this City so much, and I am so proud to have been both a participant and a leader in helping to shape and grow Wilmington since I first moved here 50 years ago. I’ve met so many of our wonderful Wilmington residents and have witnessed firsthand the hard work — big and small — that we came together to accomplish for our constituents. In my 30 years of serving on the Council, I have learned so much, shared the accomplishments and disappointments of multiple administrations, and supported so many of my neighborhood friends in the work they’ve done to make Wilmington a better place to live.”

Walsh’s resignation is effective Thursday, October 6th.

Wilmington City Council is now requesting letters of interest from residents to fill the remainder of Walsh’s term, which was set to expire in 2024.

The new council member may come from any place in the city, but must also be a US citizen, at least 25 years old, and a member of the Democratic party- the same party Walsh was affiliated with.

The deadline to apply for consideration is November 10. Interest applicants must send their resume, letter of intent, and a copy of a valid ID.

Council will review applications and then vote on who fills Walsh’s vacant seat.

For more information on the selection process, and where to submit an application, visit Wilmington City Council’s website.