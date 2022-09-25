City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8

The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month.

The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.

“We are closing Park Avenue, which is the street between North Walnut Street and Washington Street in downtown Milford - the street runs right alongside the Art League," said Festival chair Rosemary Connelly.

"We are bringing in sand to make sand castles, we’re drawing with chalk on the sidewalks and we’re doing what we’re calling our Big Wall,” she said.

Connelly notes that the Big Wall is basically a wall of paper that will stretch down the street for people to draw on.

Connelly says there will be lots of things to see and do for all ages.

“Lots of art activities, including making, map making and it’s all about color so there will be lots of activities surrounding that; it’s all about color this year. We’re going to have some pumpkin painting and fun with paint and drawing materials," she said.

The Big Draw Festival was first organized in the UK 22 years ago and is now the world’s biggest celebration of drawing.

This year's event in Milford runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and in case of inclement weather, most events can be moved inside the Mispillion Art League.