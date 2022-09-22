Town of Selbyville set to get a new library next year

.The Town of Selbyville is getting a new library.

Ground will be broken next month on a new 14,000-square-foot library.

It will replace the 5,000-square-foot current library next door.

Selbyville Library director Kelly Kline says the current building was once the home of John G. Townsend Jr. - a former Delaware Governor and U.S. Senator about a century ago.

She says the library has been there since 1968.

“It has been a wonderful home. There was an addition that was put on in the early aughts (2000-2009), and that was due to a donation from the Asher B and Pauline Carey family," Kline said. "So both of these families are really the reason why we’re even able to have this growth right now; because they’ve given us such enduring gifts.”

Kline notes the property for the new library was also donated by the Carey family,

"It’s going to have a really modern look. But the architects at Becker Morgan (Group) have really tried to tie in the elements of the original Townsend house to the new building. And you can see some of that in the siding that was chosen and just like the warm wood features,” she said.

Kline says the new library will have a meeting space that can fit up to 150 people, cozy spots where people can sit and read and private study rooms equipped with smart TV’s and computers.

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2023.

And Kline says money from Delaware’s Bond Bill and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will help pay for the $13 million facility, but Kline notes additional funding will be needed to operate the library and she anticipates some sort of fundraising drive to raise that money.