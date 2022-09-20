YWCA Delaware searching for new permanent CEO following resignation of Stephanie Staats

The YWCA Delaware is looking for its next CEO.

Stephanie Staats stepped down as CEO September 9, 2022 after nearly two decades at the YWCA Delaware.

Melissa Gonville steps in as interim executive director. She was previously on the organization’s board from 2009-2014 including a stint as Board president from 2011 to 2013.

"It’s an exciting time to be at YWCA Delaware because our organization offers so many programs that help improve the future of women and their families across Delaware,” said Gonville.

Current board president Karen Smith says they hope to hire a new permanent CEO by January.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to select an exceptional leader who will continue to uphold and maintain the comprehensive services that we deliver across Delaware,” said Smith.

Those services include housing, job training, career counseling and financial planning - just to name a few.

The YWCA Delaware served more than 100,000 people over the past 17 years during Stephanie Staats’ time as CEO.

And Gonville says she has a vision for the next few months while the board seeks a permanent CEO.

"So I plan to focus on economic security, health and safety and social equity for women and their families," she said. "And I plan to pay attention to the issues that affect people of color; so we will continue down that path of growth and vitality and move forward with momentum to create a more just and equitable society.”

Gonville says the YWCA Delaware served just under 9,000 people in 2021 and they are currently on track to do it again this year