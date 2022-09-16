Former Wilmington city council member Rysheema Dixon passes away unexpectedly

Former Wilmington City Council member and community activist Rysheema Dixon passed away unexpectedly this week.

Dixon served as a member of Wilmington City Council for five years, becoming the youngest and first African American woman to fill an at-large seat.

As a council member, Dixon led efforts to add sexual consent-focused lessons into public school curricula and pushed for a study of disparities in Wilmington’s economic development programs.

Dixon was also the CEO and President of RD Innovative Planning, a community development consulting business that works with nonprofit organizations and provides personal coaching for entrepreneurs.

She resigned from her position on the council in January to pursue new business opportunities. She was replaced by Albert Mills.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzyki issued his condolences to Dixon’s family on Friday and thanked her for her service to the city.