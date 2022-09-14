© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

House District 1 among the close primary races Tuesday

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published September 14, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT
Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Shané Darby

Two candidates for the 1st House District seat are separated by less than 100 votes, and neither is ready to concede.

Early in the night, Wilmington City Councilwoman Shané Darby led the incumbent State Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha by several dozen votes. But by 11 p.m., more absentee votes were counted moving Chukwuocha, ahead by 90 by midnight.

There are still two precincts that have not submitted machine votes.

A spokesperson from Darby’s campaign said she is not conceding.

House District 13 also produced a narrow result with incumbent State Rep. Larry Mitchell losing his Democratic primary to DeShanna Neal by 24 votes

Kerri Evelyn Harris wins the four-person Democratic primary in the 32nd House District in Dover.

Harris grabbed nearly 65% of vote. Phil McGinnis was second with 24% , Harris now faces Republican Cheryl Precourt in the November 8 general election.

Tuesday’s primary also saw Democratic incumbents Madinah Anton-Wilson and Eric Morrison fend off challenges to their House seats.

And in the Democratic primary in the Senate 6th District where Republican Ernie Lopez is retiring went to Russ Huxtable. He faces current GOP State rep Steve Smyk and Nonpartisan Party candidate Wendy Jones in November.

