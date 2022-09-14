Election results for local races in Sussex County

There were numerous local races in Sussex County Tuesday - on Primary Day.

Incumbent Sussex County Council District 5 candidate John Rieley easily defeated challenger Keller Hopkins in a Republican primary - with 63% of the vote to Hopkins’ 37%.

Rieley now faces Democrat Billy Edwards in the general election in November.

Incumbent Ellen Magee lost a three-person Sussex Register of Wills race. Greg Fuller came out on top with 39% of the vote, Candace Green Wilkinson was second with 37% and Magee finished with 24%. Fuller will run unopposed in November’s general election.

In the Recorder of Deeds race, incumbent Scott Dailey - seeking his 4th term - fell short. His challenger Alexandra Reed Baker won by 198 votes. Baker will also run unopposed in November.