Delaware Headlines

Election results for local races in Sussex County

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published September 14, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT
sussex_county_office.JPG
Milton Pratt
/
Delaware Public Media

There were numerous local races in Sussex County Tuesday - on Primary Day.

Incumbent Sussex County Council District 5 candidate John Rieley easily defeated challenger Keller Hopkins in a Republican primary - with 63% of the vote to Hopkins’ 37%.

Rieley now faces Democrat Billy Edwards in the general election in November.

Incumbent Ellen Magee lost a three-person Sussex Register of Wills race. Greg Fuller came out on top with 39% of the vote, Candace Green Wilkinson was second with 37% and Magee finished with 24%. Fuller will run unopposed in November’s general election.

In the Recorder of Deeds race, incumbent Scott Dailey - seeking his 4th term - fell short. His challenger Alexandra Reed Baker won by 198 votes. Baker will also run unopposed in November.

Delaware Headlines
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele