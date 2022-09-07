AAA Mid-Atlantic offers road safety tips for back-to-school

All Delaware schools are now open for the 2022/2023 school year. And AAA Mid-Atlantic is offering tips for bus and pedestrian safety.

AAA wants drivers to be focused and vigilant as many students walk or bike to school and school buses make frequent stops to pick up kids.

“AAA is urging everyone out there to pay attention and remain alert," said Jana Tidwell, manager of public affairs for AAA. "Driving patterns are changing and it’s a pretty quick change as school buses return and we return to a normal schedule, kidding kids to school and getting off to work.”

Tidwell says the biggest message is respecting school buses carrying kids.

“We remind motorists - first and foremost - that you must stop for school buses," she said. "When you see the school buses put their amber stop lights on as a warning to motorists around them to stop, then their red flashing lights and stop sign and the arm on the front of the bus (comes down), motorists coming at the school bus from the front or the back are required to stop.”

Tidwell notes it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus and fines for doing so are quite hefty.

She notes that many times students getting on or off a bus are not paying attention, so motorists need to watch out for them and the buses.

In 2021, Delaware State Police reported 138 school bus crashes with other motorists, resulting in 23 injuries, but no fatalities.

The DSP also reported 122 bicycle crashes last year, resulting in 98 injuries and two fatalities.

AAA also reminds students walking to school to stay on sidewalks whenever possible and cross only at corners - utilizing crosswalks so it’s easier for drivers to see you.

And those biking are urged to choose a safe route and stay focused and alert.