Delaware Headlines

Gas prices are down for Labor Day weekend

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published September 1, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
gas_prices2.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Gas prices have dropped dramatically since the start of the summer, but they could go either way in the next few weeks prices.

As of September 1, the average price of gas in Delaware according to AAA Mid-Atlantic was at $3.63.

AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Jana Tidwell says that’s a considerable drop from June.

"That is down from our record high gas price set back in mid-June at $4.99 per gallon,” said Tidwell. “So we are well more than a dollar below that record breaking price point. We're at a point right now where gas prices have been steadily dropping a penny or two every day."

The price of gas in Delaware is also lower than the current national average of $3.82.

Tidwell says there are other factors that could push prices down.

"We typically see a drop in demand this time of year post-Labor Day as people return to their regular schedules, work schedule, school schedules. They're not traveling for pleasure as much. The other factor would be the switch over to winter blended gasoline. That happens mid-September," said Tidwell.

Tidwell notes the switch to winter blend could save motorists 5-10 cents per gallon since it’s less expensive to produce.

On the flipside, any hurricane or bad storm that damages oil refineries on the Gulf Coast could raise crude oil prices and send gas prices up. We are in the middle of hurricane season in the U.S.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
