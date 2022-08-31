Delaware State Police phone number used in spoof calls

Delaware State Police is warning residents about a scam using one of its phone numbers.

State police say a “spoofed” number is showing up in multiple phone scams. Only the phone number appears on the caller ID, but if that number is looked up, it shows that it is a valid Delaware State Police phone number.

“Spoofing” is often used to trick someone into giving away valuable personal information so it can be used in fraudulent activity or sold illegally.

Indicators of scam calls are threats, orders not to hang up, and other urgent statements for information or money.

State Police remind Delawareans to not release any personal information over the phone - noting they never pursue fines, traffic tickets, or bail. Those are handled through the courts and never over the phone.

More information on spoofing and how to protect yourself from it can be found at fcc.gov/spoofing.