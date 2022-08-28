© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Coworking space in Rehoboth Beach offers ocean front studios for work and sightseeing

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published August 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT
CoWork Reho.jpg

There’s a new business in Rehoboth Beach that allows people to rent space to work and stare at the ocean - all at the same time.

Since the COVID pandemic, working from home has become the new normal for many.

Jared Bowers recognized that and decided to open CoWork Reho - an ocean-front, co-working space in Rehoboth this summer.

“What I’m trying to create here is a community where people can get out of their house if they’re on vacation and they have a house full of people they can get away from and they can come set up shop and work for a day or a week," said Bowers. "We’re year round. I (currently) have plenty of year round people at this point. So I’m trying to create a community where people can come and create.” 

The 68,000-square-foot space is located in the Henlopen Hotel on the north end of the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk.

Bowers says it offers 6-by-8-foot and 10-by-8-foot studios along with a larger room with amenities like a pool table and phone booth areas to take private calls. There’s also a conference room, with internet, phone and video capability and dry erase boards.

“We’ve got a lady - for example - that’s a painter, we’ve got another guy in here that runs a hedge fund, we’ve got a developer in here, we've got a mortgage company, I’m a real estate broker and I’ve got another guy that does sculptures," Bowers said. "There’s just a wide variety of people in this space.”

An annual membership is required to rent space. Memberships start at $300. Members can rent studio space on a daily or monthly basis.

Delaware Headlines
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele