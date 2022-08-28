Coworking space in Rehoboth Beach offers ocean front studios for work and sightseeing

There’s a new business in Rehoboth Beach that allows people to rent space to work and stare at the ocean - all at the same time.

Since the COVID pandemic, working from home has become the new normal for many.

Jared Bowers recognized that and decided to open CoWork Reho - an ocean-front, co-working space in Rehoboth this summer.

“What I’m trying to create here is a community where people can get out of their house if they’re on vacation and they have a house full of people they can get away from and they can come set up shop and work for a day or a week," said Bowers. "We’re year round. I (currently) have plenty of year round people at this point. So I’m trying to create a community where people can come and create.”

The 68,000-square-foot space is located in the Henlopen Hotel on the north end of the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk.

Bowers says it offers 6-by-8-foot and 10-by-8-foot studios along with a larger room with amenities like a pool table and phone booth areas to take private calls. There’s also a conference room, with internet, phone and video capability and dry erase boards.

“We’ve got a lady - for example - that’s a painter, we’ve got another guy in here that runs a hedge fund, we’ve got a developer in here, we've got a mortgage company, I’m a real estate broker and I’ve got another guy that does sculptures," Bowers said. "There’s just a wide variety of people in this space.”

An annual membership is required to rent space. Memberships start at $300. Members can rent studio space on a daily or monthly basis.