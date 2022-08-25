Delaware's 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows expand to two locations in September

Delaware’s Chautauqua tent shows will be back in full swing next month and are expanding their footprint.

The 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows will take place in two locations this year.

The shows are Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th at Zwaanendael Park in Lewes and Saturday and Sunday September 10th and 11th on the Green in New Castle.

“Chautauqua comes from the Chautauqua Institute in Chautauqua, New York," said Zwaanendael Museum site supervisor Bridget Warner. "It’s an organization that puts on cultural events every year; they have workshops, actors, poets, statesmen . And during the Victorian-era they decided they wanted to take these shows and do circus Chautauqua’s and kind of bring culture to the masses.”

Warner says the Chautauqua events in both locations this year will be outside under a large tent and will feature theater, music, dance, film, visual arts and lectures.

“This year’s theme is 'That’s Entertainment,'” she said . "We’re going to have some really great entertainers this year, including songs of the Underground Railroad - the singer that is doing that (the vocalist) is a musician and director of events and programs at the Harriet Tubman Museum. We’re going to have the American Historical Theater portray Ichabod Crane, Annie Oakley and Buffalo Bill.”

All the events are free. And for those unable to attend in person, many activities will be live streamed.

You can see the full schedule here.