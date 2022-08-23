Six new monkeypox cases bring Delaware's total to 17

Delaware’s Division of Public Health reports six new cases of monkeypox, bringing the state’s total to 17.

The cases involve three men from New Castle County, ages 26, 38 and 57, and three men from Sussex ages 33, 48 and 58. All six reported high-risk intimate contact prior to onset, the 33 year old also reporting travel. None of the cases are related.

Anti-viral medications may be prescribed if needed, and vaccines are available to those exposed or more likely to be exposed, which includes individuals that have had close intimate contact with someone confirmed to have monkeypox, or have had multiple anonymous sex partners in a social network experiencing monkeypox.

The DPH monkeypox hotline will connect callers for a screening evaluation to get a shot — walk-ins are not accepted.

Two weeks after the 2nd dose, the vaccine is about 85% effective.

Beebe Healthcare also recently announced weekly clinics on Fridays from 8am to 4pm, and will be adding Saturday dates and times shortly. Slots are available at beebehealthcare.org/online-scheduling.