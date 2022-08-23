Longtime politician Richard Cordrey passes away

Former Delaware State Finance Director and longtime State Senator Richard Cordrey has died.

Cordrey - from Millsboro - was 88-years-old.

Cordrey had a long career in Delaware politics, serving First State residents for nearly three decades in Dover.

He was first elected to the State House in 1970, serving one two-year term before being elected to the State Senate in 1972, where he served until 1996.

Cordrey served as Senate President Pro Temp from 1977 until 1996 when he retired; he is considered the longest-serving President Pro Tempore's in the history of the Delaware State Senate.

On his Facebook page Monday, current Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola called Cordrey "a giant of the General Assembly by every imaginable standard."

In 2012 Senator Sokola helped name the Delaware Department of Agriculture headquarters on Route 13 in Dover after Senator Cordrey – an honor befitting of his commitment to Delaware’s farmers.

There has been no word yet on funeral arrangements for Mr. Cordrey.