UD implements temporary mask mandate

The University of Delaware is implementing a limited mask mandate to start its fall semester.

The decision is a response to the continued spread of the highly transmissible BA.5 omicron variant across the country.

UD officials say COVID cases tend to surge the first few weeks of each semester, so it will require masks in classrooms, laboratories, and all UD transportation for the first 2 weeks of the Fall 2022 semester.

That mandate will run from August 30th through September 9th.

KN95 masks and surgical masks will be available at residence hall check-ins, as well as Morris Library, Carpenter Sports Building, Perkins Student Center, Trabant University Center and the North entrance of the STAR Health Science Complex.

PCR testing will also continue to be available on the North Green Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Curative beginning on August 29th.

And UD notes it will continue to monitor state COVID numbers and risk level to determine if further mitigation strategies are needed in the future.

UD's Fall 2022 COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.