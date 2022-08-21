atTAcK Addiction gets new specialty Delaware license plate

The nonprofit atTAcK Addiction now has another tool to use in its mission to educate and build awareness about addiction as a disease.

atTAcK Addiction now has a specialty Delaware license plate.

“We were thinking about ways of trying to create further awareness about addiction in the State and also the organization,” said atTAcK Addiction board member Dave Humes.

He says the plate’s design took some time to complete. There’s a yellow box on the left with the words atTAcK Addition inside. To the right - a large W-E appears and underneath the words “Together WE aTAcK addiction.”

“Within the organization - you know a lot of times we quote a famous Delawarean Dallas Greene - who happened to be the Phillies first manager in the World Series-winning team. And that’s what he often told his players - we not I," Humes said. "And we’ve sort of adopted that attitude of we not I; it’s about the organization, it’s about helping other people, it’s not about any one individual.”

Humes says when people contact atTAcK Addiction to get on a list for the plate, they can request a certain number, which will appear beside the letters W-E.

“I’m on the list. I’ve asked for No. 14. No. 14 was the jersey my son wore as he played ice hockey throughout his life and everything. And other people have special numbers, so we’re denoting those numbers," he said. "We’re asking people if you have a favorite number that you would like on the plate - let us know - but give us a backup or two as well.”

Humes says the plate idea came about as the group looked for new ways to build awareness in response to Delaware ranking third in the nation for overdoses per capita.

Humes lost his son Greg to an accidental heroin overdose in May 2012 - and he expects people who have lost loved ones to addiction or are battling addiction to apply for the plate.