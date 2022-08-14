Family Emergency Preparedness Day returns on Sept. 17

The Atlantic hurricane season is only halfway over and the season is still expected to be an above-normal one; the National Hurricane Center in Miami is still predicting 14 to 21 named storms this year.

That’s prompting First State officials to remind people how to prepare ahead of storms.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency hosts “Family Emergency Preparedness Day” Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Brecknock Park in Camden.

“Our agency in cooperation with Kent County Parks and Department of Public Safety and the folks at the Delaware Division of Public Health Office of Preparedness - we wanted to have an event to bring people out to be able to meet the agencies and organizations that help prepare Delawareans for emergencies, as well as learn about some of the things they can do to get prepared for emergencies in a fun, family environment,” said DEMA community relations coordinator John Petersen.

He says exhibitors will offer interactive activities, games and promo items - as well as safety-themed giveaways.

Petersen says September is “National Preparedness Month,” and Delaware has historically seen some of its strongest hurricanes and nor’easters in the fall.

He recommends people visit PrepareDE.org to learn how to make a plan, make a kit and stay informed.

The last hurricane to directly affect Delaware was Sandy in October 2012.

Hurricane season runs until November 30, 2022.

