AAA sees surge in international travel services

AAA Mid-Atlantic is seeing a surge in international travel services as the summer vacation season draws to a close.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says travel overseas this summer appears to be bouncing back as COVID-related restrictions ease both at home and abroad.

“We’ve seen a 65% increase in the number of travelers visiting our stores to get passport photos alone - compared to last year," said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Jana Tidwell. "And another valuable tool that people take with them when they travel overseas is an international driving permit and we’ve seen interests grow over 180% (compared to last year.)”

Tidwell says right before the U.S. lifted its requirement for a negative COVID test to return to the United States, AAA conducted a poll to determine how many Delawareans were expected to travel overseas in the coming months; the poll found that 30% of First State residents planned to do so.

She says travelers should keep in mind that hotels and motels, tour packages and most importantly - flights - may very well likely be limited or canceled due to staffing shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tidwell says with airline delays and cancellations, travelers should plan to arrive at their destination at least one day prior to flying out or for a cruise departure.

Tidwell notes that the most popular destinations appear to be Paris, Amsterdam and Rome where a strong dollar will greet travelers with some additional savings.