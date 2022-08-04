Delaware AG announces nationwide anti-robocall task force

The Delaware Attorney General’s office announces its taking part in a nationwide task force to stop unwanted robocalls.

The task force has already issued 20 demands to so-called gateway providers to stop predatory robocalls.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings said these are U.S. based companies acting as telecom middlemen bringing in robocalls from outside the country.

“Robocalls are a nationwide problem that Delawareans, including myself, deal with every day,” Jennings said.

She said the task force has litigation power to help stop robocalls and the scams that often come with them.

“The nature of these scams make it almost impossible for any single state to stop robocalls. But, this task force is comprised of 50 attorneys general who will combine our resources and focus on the bad actors in the telecom industry who enable this menace.”

She said many robocalls target Delawareans through gift card, wire transfer and cryptocurrency scams.

Often these scams target the elderly.

Jennings encourages anyone who suspects fraudulent activity should reach out to the DOJ’s Consumer Protection Division.