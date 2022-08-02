Federal judge allows DE vanity license plate suit to proceed

A federal judge allowed a Milton woman’s lawsuit to proceed against Delaware officials over its recall of a vanity license plate.

Federal District Court Judge Richard Andrews denied the state's dismissal of the suit centering around a vanity license plate issued to breast cancer survivor Kari Overington in early 2021.

The Associated Press reports Overington said the license plate, which reads “FCANCER,” is protected speech under the First Amendment.

The state moved to recall the license plate later in 2021, saying although it did not use a clear expletive, it did use perceived profanity.

The AP reports Overington filed the suit against state officials after she unsuccessfully petitioned the DMV and the state transportation office to change course.

In a short interview with the AP, Overington said she looks forward to her day in court.