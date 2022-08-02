© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Federal judge allows DE vanity license plate suit to proceed

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published August 2, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
download_1.jpg
Photo from DMV
/

A federal judge allowed a Milton woman’s lawsuit to proceed against Delaware officials over its recall of a vanity license plate.

Federal District Court Judge Richard Andrews denied the state's dismissal of the suit centering around a vanity license plate issued to breast cancer survivor Kari Overington in early 2021.

The Associated Press reports Overington said the license plate, which reads “FCANCER,” is protected speech under the First Amendment.

The state moved to recall the license plate later in 2021, saying although it did not use a clear expletive, it did use perceived profanity.

The AP reports Overington filed the suit against state officials after she unsuccessfully petitioned the DMV and the state transportation office to change course.

In a short interview with the AP, Overington said she looks forward to her day in court.

Delaware Headlines
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
See stories by Mark Arehart