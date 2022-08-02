Fall for Our History promotion shines spotlight on southern Delaware history attractions and activities

Southern Delaware Tourism is getting ready to launch a new campaign to shine the spotlight on Southern Delaware history attractions and activities.

The campaign is called Fall for Our History.

“Fall for Our History is a promotion we do every Fall through the months of September, October and November to encourage our visitors to look into all of the history, events, tours and attractions that we have here," said Tina Coleman, communications manager for Southern Delaware Tourism. "And we hope to encourage them to maybe stay a little longer than a weekend and check out some of the fantastic stores and museum exhibits that are happening mid-week in Southern Delaware throughout the Fall.”

She notes that cities and towns in Sussex County are continuing to comeback from COVID related closures the past two years.

Coleman says so far this year and even the second half of last year, tourism numbers in Sussex County have been great, as people have learned how to stay safe and still enjoy themselves.

SDT has consolidated history-related events scheduled for the fall months into a Fall for Our History webpage where history buffs can mix and match events, tours and venues to plan visits based on their specific interests.

"It lists all history related events taking place during September, October and November, including things like Milton’s architectural walking tours and Georgetown’s Wings & Wheels Festival., she said.

Other events include tours of the Nanticoke Indian Museum and the Seaford Historical Society - as well as the 24th Annual Chautauqua Tent Shows in Lewes in September.

Coleman also notes that during the summer months, most of the tourists flock to area beaches in Delaware, but in the fall things slow down a bit in the beach towns and tourists look to other cities and towns in Southern Delaware looking for things to do.