21st annual Special Olympics Delaware summer camps happening at Camp Barnes

After missing a year due to COVID and seeing activities restricted last year, Special Olympics Delaware returns to Camp Barnes this summer.

The 21st annual Special Olympics Delaware summer camps start at Camp Barnes in Frankford next weekend.

“We’re excited that we’re able to come back together and have our campers and our counselors have a great summertime experience at camp,” said Jon Buzby - the director of media relations for Special Olympics

He says campers convene Saturday, August 6 through Monday, August 8, 2022 and again August 14 through 16, 2022, “We’ll have over 50 athletes at each of the two camps. On Day 1 they do like a summer camp olympics where it’s kind of a team building activity as they get to know each other. And then the second day, they have kayak races, they do sports activities, they swim and they do arts and crafts - so a lot of your traditional camp-like activities. Everything is done outdoors down at Camp Barnes.”

Buzby also notes that campers are treated to a big dance on the last night of camp. The dance will have a beach theme this year.

He says there is something new this year for the camps’ 21st year, “The biggest plus for them when they get there is going to be that the cabins are air conditioned, for the first time in the history of Camp Barnes, which of course runs summer camps all summer long for kids around the State of Delaware. So what used to be a lot of fans blowing every night at camp - this year they're going to be in the plush accommodations in the cabins with air conditioning. So that’s going to be a surprise.”

Buzby notes this camp is one of the most anticipated events of the year for Special Olympics athletes - and the are happy to be back to full operation after two years of being canceled or limited by the pandemic.