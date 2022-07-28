DelDOT working on plans to repair Milford drawbridge

Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) plans to repair the drawbridge in Milford.

The drawbridge over the Mispillion River is inoperable after a truck towing a trailer hit it in December.

DelDOT’s Sussex County community’s relations officer Brittany Klecan says the trailer was carrying an excavator taller than the 13-foot-9-inch bridge allows.

It’s still open to motorists, but cannot be raised to let boats through.

Seven months later, Klecan says DelDOT is trying to settle on a timetable to fix the drawbridge.

“We have gone out and done several inspections and worked with our bridge design team to get the designs for the repairs and right now we’re trying to expedite the date to get everything fixed,” she said.

Klecan says supply chain issues are also a factor - complicating how quickly DelDOT can get the needed materials for the repairs.

DelDOT anticipates the repair work to start in the Spring 2023.

Klecan says once repair work begins, it could take several more months before marine traffic resumes down the Mispillion River.

And there is no word yet on how much the repairs will cost.