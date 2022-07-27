Wilmington Public Library partners with national non-profit to distribute new shoes

The Wilmington Public Library and Operation Warm continue their efforts to put new shoes on kids’ feet in Wilmington.

The library holds two drives annually, one in the winter, where they give out coats, and one in the summer, where they give out shoes.

Over the past 23 years Operation Warm has reached more than 4.6 million kids in over 2,100 communities.

And Wilmington Library Youth Service Coordinator Leah Howard says the library has been working with the organization for 4 years now.

“So they started out with coats. We had a coat drive a couple years ago,” explained Howard. “So we decided to partner with them, just to give away shoes, so that it inspires kids to play, and have fun, and just look their best.”

She adds they continued the giveaways through the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing the need for shoes and coats never went away.

The shoes made by Operation Warm are both functional and stylish, which is important in inspiring confidence and an active lifestyle for young kids. Shoe sizes available range from size 9 toddler to size 4 youth.

The Wilmington Library alone is able to distribute about 100 shoes a year to Delaware kids in need through Operation Warm, which is just one of many giveaways the library hosts that help the community.

A full list of events and giveaways can be found online at wilmington.lib.de.us.