Mega Millions jackpot for Friday grows to $1.02 Billion

There were no winners in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

That means the jackpot will rise to at least $1.02 billion for Friday night’s drawing, with a lump sum cash payout option of $602.5 million.

Depending on the number of tickets sold, the jackpot could go even higher. Right now, it’s the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize ever.

No one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15th.

Delaware has never had a MegaMillions jackpot winner, but last week a ticket sold in Bridgeville matched five numbers with the megaplier to win $3 million.

The odds of winning Friday night’s jackpot is 1 in 302.5 million.