Former Tower Hill School employee indicted on child porn and sexual solicitation of a child charges

A former Tower Hill School administrator is indicted on child pornography and sexual solicitation of a child charges.

William Ushler - the former director of Upper School admissions at Tower Hill - was arrested in April and charged with five counts of dealing in child pornography, a felony.

This week - He was indicted by a New Castle County grand jury on the original five charges plus two additional felony counts of sexual solicitation of a child.

In post-arrest forensic examination of seized devices, detectives discovered communication between Ushler and a purported juvenile, and Ushler asked that subject to provide visual depictions in prohibited sexual acts.

The purported juvenile was located outside of Delaware. The state has no information indicating Ushler engaged in similar communications with children from Delaware or associated with the Tower Hill School.

In April, the 53-year-old Ushler admitted to using an email address showing an underage nude female and an inappropriate image of a young teenage girl.

He also admitted to having online chats with unknown people receiving nude images he would send to himself. Ushler admitted the images included underage girls.

Authorities also found three nude girls about 13-14 years of age on his iPhone.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about this case can contact the Child Predator Task Force at (302) 739-2030.