DNREC Weatherization and Solar programs helo low to moderate income households save on utlities

Low to moderate income households facing high utility bills can potentially lower their costs through a pair of state programs, one old and one new.

Solar panels are becoming more accessible for low and moderate income households through Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

A new program launched in July could cover between 70 to 100% of the cost of installation depending on income levels.

Energy Program Administrator Rob Underwood says solar is underrepresented in clean energy among low and moderate income households because of the expense.

“Not many low or moderate income people apply for the green energy fund grants because there could be a five or six thousand dollar upfront fee to install solar on your house and a lot of people just don’t have that money where they can afford to do it," Underwood says. "So this is our attempt to make sure that more people can get renewable energy in Delaware.”

Underwood notes it only makes sense to install solar panels on homes that are weatherized for maximum efficiency. That's where the state’s long-standing weatherization and pre-weatherization assistance programs come in.

DNREC weatherized 173 homes in 2021, but pre-pandemic numbers were close to 250 per year, and Underwood says 2022 numbers are trending upwards.

The state’s Weatherization Assistance Program launched in 1973, helping low-income households insulate, seal, and weather strip their homes.

Poorly insulated walls, pipes, and crawl spaces drive up electricity bills in summer and winter, so DNREC’s Energy Program Administrator Rob Underwood says the best time to evaluate and weatherize is in spring and fall before the extreme weather hits.

“It can be as simple as feeling for drafts around windows, making sure your filters are changed in all of your equipment, feeling for cold spots throughout the house, and if you’re in a home with a basement looking for water leakage or any kind of water coming through the walls, making sure you got LED light bulbs and that you’re not using incandescent or CFL light bulbs.”

Much of the program’s funding comes from the federal Department of Energy, but Delaware also receives funding from Delmarva Power and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative money.