Delaware Headlines

AAA reports more stranded motorists in summer heat

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published July 26, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT
The area’s recent heatwave brought a spike in roadside assistance calls according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

With temperatures hanging well into the 90s, AAA said it received about 2,000 calls from stranded Delaware motorists between July 18-25.

Manager of Public and Government Affairs Jana Tidwell said that's a 25% increase in calls.

“The effect of this kind of weather on your vehicle is cumulative, meaning the longer the heat goes on the more of a strain and the more stress is put on your car.”

Tidwell said prolonged heat can cause batteries and tires to fail and vehicles to overheat.

“AAA recommends that motorists take the time to do some preventative maintenance. Meaning have your vehicle checked out. Have your tires checked, tire tread depth, tire pressure. Also, have the battery checked out.”

Tidwell said drivers should carry vehicle emergency kits during hot summer months that include jumper cables, first aid kits and extra water and snacks.

Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
