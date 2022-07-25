Ground could be broken on new Millsboro Police station this fall

Groundbreaking for a new police station in the Town of Millsboro could happen this fall.

Town leaders and Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway began discussing the need for a new police station in 2018.

Now Calloway says that plan is coming together.

“It is out to bid currently. And it is our hope that at our August meeting that we will be able to accept a bid from a local contractor,” Calloway said.

Calloway notes the town has approved $5 million dollars to spend on construction, but more could be required due to the current high cost of materials and construction.

He says residents approved a referendum in November 2020, allowing Millsboro to borrow up to $38 million to build a new police station, a new water treatment plant and a water tower.

Town leaders then set aside the $5 million for the police station.

The new 8- to 12,000-foot structure is expected to be in downtown Millsboro at Ellis Street and Railroad Avenue. It’s twice the size of the current police station on Main Street.

That was built in the late 50’s or early 60’ to house 10 officers.

Millsboro currently has 21 officers so they’ve had to renovate the current building over the years to accommodate additional officers.