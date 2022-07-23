DOC Citizens Academy returns this fall

Delaware’s Department of Correction is offering another chance for people to go "inside the walls" of Delaware’s correctional system.

The DOC is preparing for its Fall 2022 Citizens Academy that starts this September.

“That academy gives local residents, every day local residents, a first hand look at the DOC’s operations and at our programs over six weekday evenings participants will hear directly from senior department leaders, uniformed officers and treatment providers who work in our facilities,” said the DOC’s chief of communications and community relations Jason Miller.

He says sessions consist of informational presentations, reviews of treatments and skill training exercises and specialized unit demonstrations.

Participants also get tours of prison facilities, work-release centers and a county probation and parole office.

Miller says in the past, participants have been most interested in DOC’s treatment programs, as well as education and training programs that support inmates’ rehabilitation and re-entry into society.

The Citizens Police Academy will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on six Tuesday nights starting September 27 through November 1 at the DOC’s Probation and Parole District Office in Dover, its Community Corrections Treatment Center in Smyrna and the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

Applications to participate are due by August 31, 2022.

Completed applications should be returned to Jason.Miller@Delaware.gov by August 31.

