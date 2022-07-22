The Delaware Division of Public Health confirms 3 cases of monkeypox in the First State

Delaware now has three confirmed cases of monkeypox, part of 2,593 nationwide as of July 22nd.

Symptoms of monkeypox usually begin within 3 weeks of exposure, vary in this outbreak, primarily including flu-like symptoms like fever and swollen lymph-nodes, as well as a pimple-like, fluid filled rash.

Delaware Division of Health and Social Services / Division of Public Health

It’s mainly spread through close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox, including contact with their rash, or contact with bodily fluids or respiratory droplets, though it can also spread by touching objects handled by people with the virus.

Delaware Division of Public Health epidemiologist Emily Hanlin says DPH is doing everything it can to mitigate the risk of exposure to the general public.

“We do know that it’s spreading nationally, and we are working hard to identify close contacts and get them on prophylaxis,” explained Hanlin. “I think yes, we know that there’s probably going to be more cases, however we are trying to mitigate that as much as possible with as many public health interventions as we can."

Hanlin adds this virus is seen to be less transmissible than COVID given it is primarily spread through close, intimate contact, while COVID can spread from several feet away.

The state has already begun vaccine rollout for eligible groups with the stock that they have.

“Delaware has received approximately 225 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine,” said Hanlin. “And right now we are starting to deploy that to people that are high risk of exposure, meaning they know that they have been exposed to a positive case of monkeypox.”

Hanlin says if you know you have had an exposure, or engaged in high-risk activity and are experiencing symptoms, you should isolate and contact your primary healthcare provider or DPH to figure out next steps.

Testing for the virus is available through the Division of Public Health, and is expected to become more widely available at reference labs soon.

More information can be found at de.gov/monkeypox.

